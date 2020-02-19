



Six people were shot in Baltimore Tuesday night — all within 90 minutes.

Police responded a triple shooting in northwest Baltimore around 8 p.m.

Police Investigating After Triple Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

When officers arrived in the 3200 block of Belair Road they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, and the other man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A third victim was later found in an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Then just 30 minutes later, police responded to an area hospital after two people walked in with gunshot wounds.

Man Shot In The Face After Double Shooting In Southwest Baltimore

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the side and a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the face.

Police learned the men were shot in the 900 block of Poplar Grove in southwest Baltimore.

Then police were called to another hospital around 9:30 p.m. for another reported shooting.

26-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore Tuesday Night, Police Say

There they found a 26-year-old man who was shot on his side.

Detectives have not determined the location of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on these shootings to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.