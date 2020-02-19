



The General Assembly is headed toward a landmark decision to build new schools.

A record school construction funding bill has already passed the House and is making its way through the Senate.

Maryland House Approves $2.2 Billion For School Construction

A hearing in the Senate on Wednesday brought county executives around the state together in support of the Built to Learn Act.

The Built to Learn Act promises more than $2 billion in school construction funds over five years.

“There’s nothing more important than building schools,” Senator Mike Miller said.

In the Senate Committee on Wednesday, the executives of Harford, Montgomery, Frederick, Howard and Anne Arundel Counties said yes to that.

“This is a fight we’ve been pushing for the last two years,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “School construction is a huge issue in Baltimore County and across the state. It’s very encouraging to see the Senate President, the Speaker of the House and the Governor all on the same page.”

Governor Larry Hogan proposed funding increases for the last year and again this session.

In December, Hogan said, “Now that our legislators are finally making school construction a priority, I certainly look forward to working with them to get it done.”

It appears that everybody is on board with the Built to Learn Act.

“It really addresses some of our aging infrastructures,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

“Hearing that the state is going to help us out, that’s good news for everybody,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said.

“We want nothing better to come out of the session than school construction and a partnership with our county executives,” Miller said.

With the committee approval, news schools head to the Senate floor.