BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community members and students gathered outside Edmondson Westside High School on Wednesday to call for change amid the recent violence in Baltimore.
Those who were there called for peace, unity and an end to the violence.
“We feel like we have to increase awareness, and the more people who are involved in the movement, the more possibility of change,” Deborah McEachran said.
Students like Candyce Jackson said she wanted to speak up for those who no longer have a voice.
“Two former Edmondson Westside High School students were killed in west Baltimore,” Jackson said. “When you hear dang, a former person I went to school with got shot and killed, it’s hard. I took that personally because that could have been me at some point.”
The group made a promise to do its part and help make the City of Baltimore safe.
“I do want to be a part of the solution to this problem that affects my friend,s family members, people who I have lost to violence in the issue. It’s not just a legal issue or a city issue its a people issue so it starts with us,” Rashard Michens said.
The group said it plans to hold another peace rally next month at Edmondson West High School.