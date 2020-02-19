



A Maryland judge has ordered the daughter of a former U.S. diplomat to be held without bond following the first court hearing on a murder charge against her.

Sophia Negroponte, 27, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, of Bethesda, on Feb. 13. Negroponte is the daughter of former U.S. diplomat John Negroponte and one of five children that he and his wife adopted.

During the first hearing in the case on Tuesday, prosecutors argued that Sophia Negroponte stabbed Rasmussen in an unprovoked attack. The defense contended the stabbing was in self-defense.

Judge Patricia Mitchell said Tuesday that Negroponte should remain in jail without bond until her preliminary hearing in March, news outlets reported.

A witness who called 911 told Montgomery police they met up with Negroponte and Rasmussen at a Airbnb in Rockville’s downtown area where the pair had been drinking.

The witness told police that Negroponte and Rasmussen began arguing and wrestling on the floor. Rasmussen left the residence and when he came back to look for his phone, Negroponte stabbed him in the neck, charging documents said.

Police said when they arrived, Negroponte was on top of Rasmussen screaming, “I’m sorry.” During the investigation, Negroponte told police she only remembers removing the knife from Rasmussen’s neck.

In 2005, President George W. Bush appointed John Negroponte as the nation’s first intelligence director. He later served as deputy secretary of state. He also has been ambassador to Honduras, Mexico, the Philippines, the United Nations and Iraq.

