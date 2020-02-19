



Thousands of special agents are needed to round out the nation’s premier law enforcement and intelligent agency; the FBI.

At first, it’s a lot of paperwork and interviews; but then, one must pass the FBI fitness test.

The four components themselves might not be all that difficult, but when put together, it’s quite a challenge.

The test requires situps, a sprint, pushups and a mile and a half run; all timed with very little rest in between.

To work for one of the most elite law enforcement agencies, one must be ready to start training.

“The FBI for this fiscal year is looking to hire approximately 1,100 special agents across the board,” Alfred Wason, FBI assistant special agent, said.

About 26,000 people have to apply because less than five percent make the cut.

Alfred Watson, special agent in charge of the Baltimore field office, said the reward is worth the work.

“Try it, you’ll love it,” Jansen Jordan, an FBI special agent, said. “It’s a career like none other.”

Right now, the FBI needs diversity; men, women, minorities and people with various professional backgrounds.

The FBI put WJZ’s Rachael Cardin through the whole test. No special treatment, just grit with the camera rolling the entire time; and she passed!

Thanks to a new app, proper training and the right mindset, you could too.

If you think this might be a good job for you, the FBI is looking to fill 1,100 positions.