SYKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Crews were on the scene early Wednesday morning fighting a house fire in Sykesville.
The fire broke out in a house in the 800 block of Caren Drive, the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department tweeted out at around 3 a.m.
The roof was on fire, spreading damage to other parts of the second floor.
One firefighter was treated for a minor burn, the department said. The fire was an accident, officials said, after hot coals from the grill were put too close to combustible materials.
The estimated loss is a combined $500,000.