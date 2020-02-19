Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Sykesville, Talkers

SYKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Crews were on the scene early Wednesday morning fighting a house fire in Sykesville.

The fire broke out in a house in the 800 block of Caren Drive, the Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department tweeted out at around 3 a.m.

The roof was on fire, spreading damage to other parts of the second floor.

One firefighter was treated for a minor burn, the department said. The fire was an accident, officials said, after hot coals from the grill were put too close to combustible materials.

The estimated loss is a combined $500,000.

