



Michael Moore, who is accused of assaulting Council President Brandon Scott, is now filing his own charge against Scott.

Case records show Moore filed the charges Tuesday, claiming Scott assaulted him on February 5.

The council president’s office said they don’t know why Moore is filing what they’re calling a “false statement.”

“We don’t know why Mr. Moore is filing this false statement, but what he claims is patently false, and is contradicted by people who witnessed his behavior, his own statements on social media before and after the incident, and by his termination by the Dixon campaign. City residents will not be fooled and the Council President will not be distracted from the important work of serving the people of Baltimore.” a spokesperson from his office said.

Earlier in February, Scott said he was assaulted by a campaign volunteer for former mayor Sheila Dixon while walking into a candidate forum.

A campaign spokesperson told WJZ the volunteer has since been let go, which Dixon’s campaign manager Kevin Seymore confirmed.

Scott also claims the man had posted in December that he wanted to be violent with him, in the statement below:

“Regarding Wednesday’s assault: Public officials don’t get into fist fights when they can safely walk away, especially when others around them can potentially be injured. I will not tolerate the use of violence and implied threats of deadly force, nor should any citizen of Baltimore. When I learned that the man who assaulted me had posted in December about wanting to be violent with me and that after the assault he posted that he would from now on be ‘strapped’, I then decided to file criminal charges and obtained a restraining order against him like any reasonable person should under those circumstances. I had to consider that these threats have the potential to put not just me but also my staff and residents at risk of harm. This will not deter me in any way from my work to improve the City of Baltimore.” – City Council President Brandon Scott.

According to CaseSearch, the trial date is set for March 23.