WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Wednesday that two Maryland airports have been awarded $1,311,606 in grants to improve safety and infrastructure.
Hagerstown Regional Airport will receive the bulk of the funds, with $1,011,606 going toward a terminal building expansion.
The last $300,000 will go to the Tipton Airport to fund the expansion of the airplane parking apron.
The investment in Maryland’s airports is part of a $520.5 million dollar effort to improve airports across the country. With this, the Trump administration has invested a total of $11.42 billion on airport improvements across the United States.