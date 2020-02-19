Filed Under:Hagerstown Airport, Local TV, Maryland Transportation, Talkers, Tipton Airport, U.S. Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Wednesday that two Maryland airports have been awarded $1,311,606 in grants to improve safety and infrastructure.

Hagerstown Regional Airport will receive the bulk of the funds, with $1,011,606 going toward a terminal building expansion.

The last $300,000 will go to the Tipton Airport to fund the expansion of the airplane parking apron.

The investment in Maryland’s airports is part of a $520.5 million dollar effort to improve airports across the country. With this, the Trump administration has invested a total of $11.42 billion on airport improvements across the United States.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply