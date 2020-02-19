  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Maryland is getting a hearing before state lawmakers.

It’s coming before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

It would require the Maryland Department of the Environment to adopt a final plan that reduces statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030. That’s an increase from the current goal of 40%, based on 2006 levels.

It also would set the state on a path toward achieving net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

The bill would require the plan to use a certain metric in estimating the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

