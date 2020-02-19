Comments
NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a Cecil County Walmart employee who’s going viral.
That’s because she has a unique flair when it comes to showing off some of the products her store has to offer.
You may have seen Charlene at the Walmart in North East, Maryland.
In photos posted on Facebook, she’s posing with some workout gear, in a grocery cart with cabbages, enjoying a patio set and much more.
There’s a new photo of her posed every day. Sometimes, she’s even posing with her fans.
There’s a petition now circulating online with more than 12,000 signatures looking to get Charlene on Ellen.