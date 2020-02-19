  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Walmart

NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a Cecil County Walmart employee who’s going viral.

That’s because she has a unique flair when it comes to showing off some of the products her store has to offer.

You may have seen Charlene at the Walmart in North East, Maryland.

In photos posted on Facebook, she’s posing with some workout gear, in a grocery cart with cabbages, enjoying a patio set and much more.

There’s a new photo of her posed every day. Sometimes, she’s even posing with her fans.

There’s a petition now circulating online with more than 12,000 signatures looking to get Charlene on Ellen.

Comments

Leave a Reply