COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two Towson University volleyball players, one a Baltimore native, have earned a chance to try out for the U.S. Women’s National Team.
Olivia Finckel and Marissa Wonders are two of 214 athletes selected for the honor, Towson University reports.
Finckel is from the Maryland area. She is a graduate of Dulaney High School and considers Baltimore her hometown.
The tryouts will take place at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado from February 21-23.