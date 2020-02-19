Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Towson Univerisity, volleyball

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two Towson University volleyball players, one a Baltimore native, have earned a chance to try out for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Credit: Towson University

Olivia Finckel and Marissa Wonders are two of 214 athletes selected for the honor, Towson University reports.

Finckel is from the Maryland area. She is a graduate of Dulaney High School and considers Baltimore her hometown.

The tryouts will take place at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado from February 21-23.

Comments

Leave a Reply