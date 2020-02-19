Hi Everyone!

Sunny and a bit breezy today. I think the headline, though should be the chill on the way the next couple of days.

But the words “polar vortex” are not a part of it.

As a matter of fact, the sprawling high dropping our way out of central Canada is already on its West or backside, sending mild air into Montana. A couple of days of a chill, here, to kill some germs then right back to mild. No change in the extended outlook.

There are 10 days left in the month, remember we are in a leap year.

I always find it amazing that scientists are so good that they can calculate the Earth’s path and time around the sun accurately enough to have to add 24 hours, a full day to a year every four years.

Folklore says on Leap Day, Feb. 29, it is totally proper for a lady to ask a man for his hand in marriage. Look it up, it’s true. And indications are, ten days from now, she will not feel a big cold in the air or hopefully his her guy’s heart either.

MB!