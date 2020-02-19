  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were injured in a double shooting in west Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Police were called at 7 p.m. to the 2400 block of Etting Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and legs.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This shooting comes a night after six people were shot in Baltimore on Tuesday night — all within 90 minutes.

