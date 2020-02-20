BALTIMORE, Md. — A federal grand jury has indicted four Baltimore men for a series of armed carjackings and robberies, which led to three murders. Two of the suspects were also charged in the Aug. 2019 shooting of Baltimore police Sgt. Issac Carrington.
The charges allege 26-year-old Karon Foster and 19-year-old Rashaud Nesmith, who were also charged in Carrington’s shooting, were part of a criminal organization that committed murders, attempted murders, armed robberies, and armed carjackings.
According to the indictment, the group allegedly committed six armed carjackings and four armed robberies in Baltimore City between April 19, 2019 and Aug. 8, 2019.
During an armed carjacking on June 12, 2019, one of the victims was killed allegedly by Foster and others. Two others were killed in armed robberies on July 23, 2019 and Aug. 1, 2019 allegedly by Foster, Nesmith and others.
Thirty-year-old Jamai Wells and 29-year-old Daniel Williams are also charged in the federal case.
The group would intimidate anyone who would interfere with their business, according to the indictment.
“We will not allow armed carjacking and robbery crews to threaten our neighborhoods and victimize our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Having allegedly used guns to bring fear and death to our streets, these defendants now face the prospect of years in federal prison. Police officers, federal agents, and state and federal prosecutors are united and determined to bring such violent offenders to justice together.”
Here’s a list of specific charges for each suspect:
- Karon Foster – Conspiracy to Participate in Racketeering Activity; Carjacking Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; three counts of Carjacking; three counts of Use, Carry, and Brandish a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Carjacking Resulting in Death; and Use, Carry, and Discharge a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence
- Rashaud Nesmith – Conspiracy to Participate in Racketeering Activity; Carjacking Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Carjacking; and Use, Carry, and Brandish a Firearm During and Relation to a Crime of Violence
- Jamai Wells – Carjacking Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Carjacking; Use, Carry, and Brandish a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
- Daniel Williams – Carjacking Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Carjacking; and Use, Carry, and Brandish a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence