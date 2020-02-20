BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have announced that a protective order has been dropped and no criminal charges will be filed against a police chief accused of abusing his estranged wife and teenage son.
A statement from the town of Bel Air said its chief, Charles A. Moore Jr., will remain on paid leave until an internal review is complete.
The State’s Attorney for Harford County told town commissioners on Wednesday that Baltimore County police didn’t find any evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Moore.
He was placed on leave Jan. 29 after his estranged wife filed the temporary protective order, which was dismissed and sealed on Feb. 4.
