Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Big Texan Steak Ranch, Bradley Bozeman, Local TV, Talkers

AMARILLO, Texas (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman ate a 4 1/2 lbs. steak, plus fixings, at dinner on Wednesday night.

The epic meal went down in Amarillo, Texas, at the Big Texan Steak Ranch.

The restaurant offers a challenge, you have to finish a 72 oz. steak, shrimp cocktail, a salad and a roll with butter on it in under one hour.

Bozeman happily accepted the challenge and crushed it. He hardly broke a sweat!

The 25-year-old finished the whole meal with 10 minutes to spare.

Comments

Leave a Reply