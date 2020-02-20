Comments
AMARILLO, Texas (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman ate a 4 1/2 lbs. steak, plus fixings, at dinner on Wednesday night.
The epic meal went down in Amarillo, Texas, at the Big Texan Steak Ranch.
The restaurant offers a challenge, you have to finish a 72 oz. steak, shrimp cocktail, a salad and a roll with butter on it in under one hour.
Congrats to the Baltimore Ravens center, @bsboze!! The 72oz. STEAK EATING CHAMP of the NFL!🏈🥩 pic.twitter.com/ExBKqlWITe
— The Big Texan (@TheBigTexan) February 20, 2020
Bozeman happily accepted the challenge and crushed it. He hardly broke a sweat!
The 25-year-old finished the whole meal with 10 minutes to spare.