BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Temperatures are expected to be dangerously cold overnight Thursday into Friday morning, prompting the Baltimore Health Commissioner to declare a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for Baltimore City.
“I encourage residents to stay indoors,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa. “Please be sure to check on neighbors who may be at risk to ensure they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets.”
The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reports six cold weather-related deaths in the city so far this season.
If someone must go outside, the health department encourages people to wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing and cover their heads with hats or scarfs.
They also remind residents to drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol.
Check out our full list of warming centers around the area if staying inside your own home is not an option.