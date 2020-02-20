



Doctors are warning parents about another dangerous trend circulating among teens on the internet.

It’s called the Skull Breaker Challenge: two people convince a third to jump in the air before kicking their legs out from under them.

The challenge has been making the rounds on TikTok.

While it may be done as a joke, the consequences are anything but.

Dr. Richard Lebow is an emergency room physician at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

“The injuries can stem from a severe concussion, a skull fracture, a neck fracture… which could result in paralysis,” Lebow said. “Plenty of wrist fractures from trying to break your fall. Literally, if you bleed inside your brain, it could result in death.”

The Shenker family from New Jersey knows all about the potential dangers. The Skull Breaker Challenge sent their 13-year-old son to the hospital with a concussion.

They have warnings for other families out there.

“These are not funny jokes to pull. They could potentially put a kid in the hospital and kill someone.”

On top of the dangers, doctors warn about legal ramifications.