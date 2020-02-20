Comments
ODENTON, MD. (WJZ) — An Annapolis man is now facing rogue and vagabond and theft charges after he was caught stealing from a car and messing with cars in the Odenton area on Wednesday.
He’s been identified as 50-year-old Eric Hinton.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Pine Cove Avenue after callers reported seeing a man pulling on car door handles and looking into cars parked along the street.
Another call said the man had removed something from one of the cars and left to go toward Town Center Boulevard on a red scooter.
An officer found the man on the scooter with the stolen property and arrested him.