SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly stealing a wallet from a man’s car in Severn.
Officers were in the area of Graybird Court and Stillmeadows Drive at around 10:45 a.m., patrolling after some recent vehicle thefts in that area.
One of the officers patrolling saw a man walking along the sidewalk throw away a large black object. During the officer’s investigation, they found the object was a black leather wallet.
The man was detained and found with two containers with money inside. Officers found the owner of the wallet, who confirmed the money was his.
Officers then responded to where the victim’s vehicle, a 2015 Buick Regal, was parked and saw the driver’s door was ajar. They then arrested the suspect.
Devante Demarrio Allen is charged with theft less than $100 and rogue and vagabond.