ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — The man who was injured in a stabbing in Essex on Valentine’s Day has died, police said Thursday.
Margarito Miron, 42, of the 7400 block of Berkshire Road, died on Wednesday from his injuries.
The suspect, Vidal Trinidad-Hernandez, 61, of the 100 block of Bennett Road was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault after he was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
Police responded to Trinidad-Hernandez’s address just after 11:30 p.m. on February 14 for a stabbing. They found Miron had been stabbed in the upper body.
The case is being reviewed by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office for additional charges. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail, following a review hearing Wednesday.
Detectives are working to learn what the motive was in this stabbing.