BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has endorsed Mike Bloomberg for president, Bloomberg’s campaign said Thursday.
Rawlings-Blake is one of several former big-city mayors to endorse the former New York City mayor and join his campaign. The former Baltimore mayor was named the National Political Co-Chair of Bloomberg’s campaign and will serve as a policy development and strategy advisor.
In a statement, Rawlings-Blake called Bloomberg a good friend and mentor who she feels is the best person to beat President Donald Trump.
“He is a no-nonsense leader who has taken on the country’s toughest fights,” she said.
Among the other mayors to endorse Bloomberg’s presidential bid are Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.