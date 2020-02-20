Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot in the upper torso Thursday afternoon in northwest Baltimore.
Police were called to Cold Spring Lane at Park Heights Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
The victim was conscious and alert.
Detectives learned the victim was shot in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue but ran to where he was located.
Police said the victim was uncooperative with detectives.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.