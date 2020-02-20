Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore National Pike, Car Into Building, Catonsville, crash, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One person has been rescued from a car after it crashed into a building in Catonsville.

Fire crews responded to the 5860 block of Baltimore National Pike to the building that used to be a Quizno’s Subs, but is now a Fat Daddy’s restaurant.

Baltimore County Fire tweeted at 1:40 p.m.

Chopper 13 is on its way to the scene. 

