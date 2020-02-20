Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One person has been rescued from a car after it crashed into a building in Catonsville.
Fire crews responded to the 5860 block of Baltimore National Pike to the building that used to be a Quizno’s Subs, but is now a Fat Daddy’s restaurant.
Baltimore County Fire tweeted at 1:40 p.m.
#bcofd MVC W/RESCUE 5860 blk Baltimore National Pike// FD on location with 1 vehicle into a building// reports of 1 patient removed from vehicle with minor injuries. DT1334^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 20, 2020
Chopper 13 is on its way to the scene.