BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced Thursday that the team will play the New York Mets in an exhibition game on Tuesday, March 24, at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy.
The Naval Academy and Orioles will distribute complimentary tickets to Midshipmen, as well as selected members of the U.S. Navy.
Tickets for the game will not be available to the public, but select Birdland Members will have an opportunity to score a limited number of remaining tickets.
The O’s announced a multi-dimensional partnership with the Naval Academy in 2018. The team hosted an Army/Navy baseball doubleheader at Oriole Park in March 2018.
The Birds will also host the Mets at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota on Monday, March 23, as part of spring training.