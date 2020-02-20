Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One week in, the city says its on its way to filling its promise of getting rid of the pothole scourge around Baltimore.
The Baltimore Department of Transportation claims its filled 600 pothole service requests in just one week.
“Our goal is to close out 5,000 service requests in 50 days!” Baltimore City DOT tweeted Thursday, “We need the public’s help to meet this goal! Please report potholes to 311 #CleanItUp!”
The challenge was launched by Baltimore Mayor Jack Young last Thursday, who said the move is an effort to smooth out the city’s roadways.
You can follow along with how many potholes have been filled by visiting, https://www.baltopi.com/cleanstat.