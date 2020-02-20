



Around 200 Salisbury University students turned out for a town hall forum Thursday as the school deals with another instance of racist graffiti being found on campus this academic year.

Campus officials are investigating after the graffiti, which included messages reading “It’s hang an N-word month” using the racial slur, an apparent reference to February being Black History Month, was found in Henson Science Hall. They also contained threats that led to classes being canceled Thursday.

Students told WJZ they were angry and afraid, adding the incidents are an attack on minority students at the school.

“It directly targets black people and it’s terrifying,” freshman Somya Charma-Holt said.

Salisbury University President Charles Wight echoed those sentiments.

“There is fear and anger and doubt and frustration. We are all on edge and it’s going to take some time,” he said.

In November, someone wrote racist and sexually-charged graffiti in Fulton Hall, which houses classrooms, administrative offices and Delmarva Public Radio.

Since then, the university has installed additional cameras and stepped up its police presence. The FBI has also gotten involved.

The latest incident feels like a case of déjà vu for students.

“When I got back from winter break, I didn’t think this was something I would have to deal with again, so it’s just kind of disheartening,” freshman Mikayla Lindsay said.

On the campus of around 8,000 students, no one knows for sure if it was a student or someone else who wrote the messages. Whoever the person is, Wight has a strong message for them.

“Stay the hell off my campus,” he said.