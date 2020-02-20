Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re taking a big breath of fresh air when you first step outside your door in the morning, beware of Pepé Le Pew.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re taking a big breath of fresh air when you first step outside your door in the morning, beware of Pepé Le Pew.
Through mid-March, a little skunk smell may be present in the air around Maryland because skunks are out and about and looking for love.
Guess they’re looking for their belated Valentine’s?
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the females aren’t always receptive of their suitors and will spray them.
In Maryland, the most common skunk is the striped skunk. The spotted skunk is rare and hasn’t been seen in Maryland in more than 20 years.
Learn more about skunks in Maryland on DNR’s website.