BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a suspect in the house fire that injured nine people on February 9, they announced Thursday.
Credit: Baltimore Police
Stephen Williams, 27, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, malicious destruction of property and second-degree assault.
Three children, two Baltimore City Police officers and four other adults were injured in the fire in the 5100 block of Plainfield Avenue.
Hours before the fire, police said they got a call for a reported case of larceny at the home. Officers didn’t find any evidence of larceny at the time.
Then, Sunday morning, police got another call for a family disturbance and destruction of property at the same house. When officers arrived they found a fire.