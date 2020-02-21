BRYANS ROAD, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives in Charles County have arrested two more teens in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Bradley Brown.
Brown, the son of a Prince George’s County Police officer, was fatally shot in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road on Feb. 18 around 8:30 p.m.
Mikayle Qawwee, 19, and Keshawn Belasco, 16, both of Waldorf were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and related charges Friday.
On Wednesday, detectives arrested Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, of Waldorf and charged him as an adult with first-degree murder and other related charges.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said robbery appears to be a motive in the case. Brown was allegedly trying to sell THC vape cartridges over Snapchat, according to court documents. He was found shot to death in the driveway of a home in Bryans Road.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.