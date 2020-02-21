  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bradley Brown, Charles County, Crime, Darryl Edward Freeman, Keshawn Belasco, Local TV, Mikayle Qawwee, Talkers


BRYANS ROAD, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives in Charles County have arrested two more teens in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Bradley Brown.

Brown, the son of a Prince George’s County Police officer, was fatally shot in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road on Feb. 18 around 8:30 p.m.

Mikayle Qawwee, 19, and Keshawn Belasco, 16, both of Waldorf were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and related charges Friday.

Mikayle Qawwee (left) and Keshawn Belasco (right) were charged in the murder of Bradley Brown.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, of Waldorf and charged him as an adult with first-degree murder and other related charges.

Darryl Edward Freeman

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said robbery appears to be a motive in the case. Brown was allegedly trying to sell THC vape cartridges over Snapchat, according to court documents. He was found shot to death in the driveway of a home in Bryans Road.

RELATED STORIES:

Bradley Brown

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply