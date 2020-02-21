



Local artists and crafts enthusiasts have filled the showroom floor at the Baltimore Convention Center for the 46th American Craft Show.

The three-day celebration of crafts attracts more than 45,000 people.

“We love being a part of the local community,” said Keona Tranby of Marketing and Communication. “We’ve really cultivated a lot of relationships over the 46 years, you can imagine.”

One of those relationships is with Parkville native Amy Blair, who rose through the fair’s Hip Pop program which introduces emerging artists to craft enthusiasts.

“Being able to share my work with customers who actually appreciate art, this is definitely the show to be at if you want to see and appreciate fine craft and fine arts,” Blair said with a smile.

“I guess the one word I hear is elegant,” Darryl Patterson said while admiring his wood grain kitchen masterpieces. “To me, that means so much because it means I’m communicating the way I want to. People are getting it.”

Visitors who want to get their hands dirty can join in the fun; The “Let’s Make” program lets them create.

There’s something for everybody at the American Craft Show, from elegant to edgy.

The event runs through Sunday; weekend passes are available for sale here. The show’s next stop is in Atlanta.