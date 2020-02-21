



Got a hankering for burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger hot spots in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

Now’s your chance to check out the latest popular spots, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to grow in February in the Baltimore area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also offers local advertising ideas. Daily spending at Baltimore-area restaurants last year rose by 17% in February over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Clark Burger

PHOTO: RICK F./YELP

First on the list is Clark Burger. Located at 415 S. Central Ave. in Little Italy, the poutinerie, which offers burgers and more, is the highest-rated burger spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mick O’ Shea’s

PHOTO: EMILY K./YELP

Next up is downtown’s Mick O’ Shea’s, situated at 328 N. Charles St. With four stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp, the pub and Irish spot, serving burgers and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. David and Dad’s Cafe

PHOTO: DAVID AND DAD’S CAFE/YELP

Downtown’s David and Dad’s Cafe, located at 115 N. Charles St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers burgers and sandwiches, four stars out of 180 reviews.

4. Brewer’s Cask

PHOTO: TOBY G./YELP

Brewer’s Cask, a pub that offers burgers and sandwiches in Federal Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 129 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1236 Light St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.