ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County fire crews are on scene of a chemical spill at a Rosedale business.

Firefighters were called to the 7400 block of Pulaski Highway Friday morning after approximately 40 gallons of chemicals spilled on the floor of a business.

Fire crews are assessing the hazard.

No injuries are reported at this time.

