Comments
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County fire crews are on scene of a chemical spill at a Rosedale business.
Firefighters were called to the 7400 block of Pulaski Highway Friday morning after approximately 40 gallons of chemicals spilled on the floor of a business.
Fire crews are assessing the hazard.
No injuries are reported at this time.
UPDATE #bcofd HAZMAT SPILL//7400 blk Pulaski Hwy #rosedale// CMD advises approx. 40 gallons of chemical spilled on floor of business// FD crews conducting assessment of hazard//no injuries reported at this time. DT0836^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 21, 2020