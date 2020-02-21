CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A head-on crash shut down the Chesapeake City Bridge for several hours Friday morning.
Troopers from Maryland State Police’s North East barrack responded to the two-vehicle crash along Route 213 around 7:20 a.m.
The bridge was closed down as emergency crews responded and police investigated.
Witnesses told police that a black Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on the bridge when it crossed the center-line striking a Hyundai Veloster head-on. Neither car had passengers.
One driver was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment, while another was taken to Christiana Hospital via ambulance.
Police continue to investigate the crash. The bridge reopened around 9:45 a.m.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 in reference to case # 20-MSP-007416.