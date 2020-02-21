Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan wants to make sure crab houses are fully stocked this season, and lawmakers are helping, too.
Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin want the Trump Administration to make more H2B visas available.
500 seasonal workers are needed for 20 licensed crab picking houses.
The senators say without those visas, crab and oyster industries in Maryland will be forced to scale back, lay off full-time employees and maybe even shut down.
Right now, the visas are capped at 66,000 under federal law.
Crab harvest season starts in April.