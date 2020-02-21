Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two more children and four adults have died from the flu in Maryland, according to the State Health Department.
There have been a total of five pediatric and 33 adult deaths from flu-related illnesses.
The State of Maryland released its latest report with numbers from last week.
This comes as the CDC says this is a record-breaking year for pediatric deaths from the flu.
This flu-season, 105 children have died across the country.
The CDC says flu virus activity is widespread in nearly every U.S. region this season.