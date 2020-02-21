ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two more children and four adults have died from the flu in Maryland, according to the State Health Department.

There have been a total of five pediatric and 33 adult deaths from flu-related illnesses.

The State of Maryland released its latest report with numbers from last week.

This comes as the CDC says this is a record-breaking year for pediatric deaths from the flu.

Health Experts Urge Caution As Flu Remains Widespread In Maryland

This flu-season, 105 children have died across the country.

The CDC says flu virus activity is widespread in nearly every U.S. region this season.

