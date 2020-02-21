Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — After several weeks of decline, local drivers saw a hike in gas prices this week.
According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, rising crude oil prices and a slight dip in local gasoline supply numbers are contributing to the increase.
AAA warns that drivers could see more fluctuation at the pump in the near future.
The gas price average in Maryland as of Friday is $2.38, which up five cents in the last week, down eight cents in the last month, and up five cents from this date last year.
The national gas price average is currently $2.46.