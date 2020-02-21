  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A midshipman died Thursday night after being found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall at The Naval Academy.

The cause of death is under investigation but officials don’t suspect foul play was involved.

The identity of the midshipman was not released.

This is the second midshipman who died at The Naval Academy this month. Midshipman 3rd Class Duke Carrillo died during a physical readiness test on February 8, 2020.

Naval Academy Identifies Midshipman Who Died During Physical Readiness Test As 21-Year-Old Duke Carrillo

Officials said counseling services and support are being made available to other midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches through chains of command, their chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center..

