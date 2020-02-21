ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A midshipman died Thursday night after being found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall at The Naval Academy.
The cause of death is under investigation but officials don’t suspect foul play was involved.
The Naval Academy is deeply saddened to confirm that a midshipman died last night after being found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall. The cause of death is being investigated; foul play is not suspected.
— U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) February 21, 2020
The identity of the midshipman was not released.
This is the second midshipman who died at The Naval Academy this month. Midshipman 3rd Class Duke Carrillo died during a physical readiness test on February 8, 2020.
Officials said counseling services and support are being made available to other midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches through chains of command, their chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center..