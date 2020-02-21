Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A norovirus outbreak among players on the Navy men’s lacrosse team has led officials to postpone the team’s game Saturday against the University of Maryland College Park.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A norovirus outbreak among players on the Navy men’s lacrosse team has led officials to postpone the team’s game Saturday against the University of Maryland College Park.
Navy officials said both schools’ medical staffs decided to postpone the game to slow the spread of the highly-infectious virus.
A make-up date has not been set.
So far, more than 30 Navy lacrosse players and staff have contracted the virus since Tuesday.
The team is having its facilities disinfected to kill the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says norovirus spreads easily and can cause vomiting and diarrhea.