SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Salisbury University Police have identified a suspect in a recent incident of racist and threatening graffiti on campus.
Police say the person is not someone that’s a part of the campus community.
Salisbury University Cancels Classes, Holds Town Hall In Wake Of Latest Racist Graffiti Incident
“The racist threats scrawled on walls and doors in our academic buildings have caused a great deal of fear among members of our community. We hope that this significant development in the investigation helps to reassure the SU community and will rebuild our collective sense of security,” university officials said in a statement.
Campus police worked with the FBI to identify a suspect. They have not yet named the suspect.
The case has been turned over to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office for appropriate charges.
The university was shut down for a day as police investigated.