BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 1100 block of South Carey Street.
Officer were called to the scene at 10:45a.m. on Saturday morning for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where is condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Southern District detectives at 410–396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
