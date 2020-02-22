Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A judge will rule by the end of next week if a 15-year-old will be charged as an adult in connection to a deadly attack at the Frederick Fair.
The teen is facing manslaughter and assault charges.
His 16-year-old brother is also charged, but a judge has already ruled his case will remain in juvenile court.
Back in September, John Weed was killed at the fair.
Police say he was attacked by the teens after refusing to give them a dollar.