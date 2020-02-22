Menu
'We're So Grateful' | Hero's Workout Held To Raise Money For Pierre Gibbons, Man Who Tried To Save Neighbor From House Fire
A Hero's Workout was held Saturday at CrossFit Catonsville to help raise money for Pierre Gibbons, the local man who ran into a burning home to save his neighbor.
15-Year-Old May Be Charged As Adult In Deadly Frederick Fair Attack
A judge will rule by the end of next week if a 15-year-old will be charged as an adult in connection to a deadly attack at the Frederick Fair.
Featured Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Becomes 8th Player In NHL History To Score 700 Goals
Alex Ovechkin has become the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 goals.
O's Top Pick Adley Rutschman Not Intimidated By First Big League Camp
A year ago, Adley Rutschman was a student at Oregon State, and now he's in his first major league camp. Nothing overwhelming about that, he says.
Navy Offensive Guard David Forney Identified As Midshipman Found Dead Inside Bancroft Hall
David Forney was taken to Anne Arundel County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Lamar Jackson Game-Worn Jersey, Helmet To Be Displayed At Pro Football Hall Of Fame
Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history.
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
9 hours ago
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Baltimore Weather: Snow-Free February Could Break Record
For the first time since records have been kept, Baltimore may go an entire month of February without seeing accumulating snow.
Weather Blog: Warm February Continues To Amaze!
Clearing cold overnight with lows around 20 but wind chills between 12 and 18 degrees.
Schedule:
4:00 PM
College Basketball
6:00 PM
WJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
6:30 PM
CBS Weekend News
7:00 PM
Entertainment Tonight
8:00 PM
NCIS
It’s Academic: February 22, 2020
February 22, 2020 at 4:46 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Hereford: 615
Friends: 425
Baltimore Poly: 350
