Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Fire officials say they are assisting the Maryland Department of the Environment and the U. S. Coast Guard in containing a spill of home heating oil.
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Fire officials say they are assisting the Maryland Department of the Environment and the U. S. Coast Guard in containing a spill of home heating oil.
The hazmat incident began around 8a.m. this morning when the oil was discovered in waters near E. Pratt Street and President Street.
The source of the home heating oil is still under investigation and special booms are being used to contain the spill and preventing it from spreading further.
Motorist are urged to avoid the area as crews continue to work to clean up the spill.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook