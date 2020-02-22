



The U.S. Naval Academy identified the midshipman who died Thursday night after being found unresponsive in a dorm.

According to Naval Academy officials, Midshipmen 1st Class David Forney, 22, of Walkersville, Maryland, was found unresponsive in his room at Bancroft Hall.

He was discovered by a fellow midshipman.

A CPR-certified midshipman administered resuscitation efforts while emergency services were responding to the call, according to Naval Academy officials.

Forney was taken to Anne Arundel County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Midshipman Found Unresponsive, Dies At The U.S. Naval Academy

The cause of death is being investigated.

Foul play is not suspected, according to Naval Academy officials.

Upon completing a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, Forney reported to Annapolis for the Class of 2020’s Induction Day on June 30, 2016.

Forney was a member of the 9th Company and a Political Science major who was assigned to commission as a cryptologic warfare officer this May.

He was also an offensive guard on the Navy Football team.

Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S. Naval Academy, released a statement, saying:

“The entire Naval Academy family – the Brigade of Midshipmen, the faculty, staff, and coaches – are heartbroken over the tragic and unexpected loss of Midshipman David Forney. On behalf of the Naval Academy family, my wife, Joanne, and I extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Forney family, their friends, as well as to David’s extended Naval Academy family.”

Nay head football Coach Ken Niumatalolo also released a statement:

“Words cannot express our pain and sorrow. First and foremost, our deepest condolences to the Forney family. The Navy Football Brotherhood is not a team, we are a family. We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers. We all loved – and will always love – David. We pray for strength during this most difficult time.”

Forney is survived by his parents, Erika and Rick, and his three siblings, Chris, Rebekah, and Erik.