



The U.S. Naval Academy is mourning the loss of one of its own.

22-year-old Midshipmen 1st Class David Forney was found unresponsive in his room at Bancroft Hall on Thursday night. He was taken to Anne Arundel County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the 63rd Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, released a statement, saying:

“The entire Naval Academy family – the Brigade of Midshipmen, the faculty, staff, and coaches – are heartbroken over the tragic and unexpected loss of Midshipman David Forney. On behalf of the Naval Academy family, my wife, Joanne, and I extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Forney family, their friends, as well as to David’s extended Naval Academy family.”

Forney was a member of the 9th Company and a Political Science major who was assigned to commission as a cryptologic warfare officer this May.

He was also an offensive guard on the Navy Football team.

Navy Head football Coach Ken Niumatalolo also released a statement, saying:

“Words cannot express our pain and sorrow. First and foremost, our deepest condolences to the Forney family. The Navy Football Brotherhood is not a team, we are a family. We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers. We all loved – and will always love – David. We pray for strength during this most difficult time.”

Forney’s teammates took to Twitter to express their sorrow and vowed to carry his legacy.

“I grew up without a brother until I got to the Naval Academy,” defensive end Jackson Perkins said. “Love everyone of my brothers unconditionally. I know I’ll see you again, Dave. Can’t explain this feeling.”

Defensive end Denzel Polk said he was “hurt and upset.”

“I’m hurt and upset, but I know [Forney] is up there smiling on the boys,” Polk said.

Fellow offensive lineman Kurt Stengel said, “rest easy my brother.”

The cause of death is still being investigated.

Foul play is not suspected, according to Naval Academy officials.