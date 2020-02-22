



A Hero’s Workout was held Saturday at CrossFit Catonsville to help raise money for Pierre Gibbons, the local man who ran into a burning home to save his neighbor.

With each pushup, pullup and wall ball, money was raised to support the local hero.

Gibbons risked his life running into the burning home near Patterson Park to save his elderly neighbor on September 23, 2019.

“I told my buddies to call 911, and then my instinct was to go toward the fire,” Gibbons said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Gibbons suffered burns to 80 percent of his body. Doctors gave him just a 10 percent chance of survival; but after months in the hospital, he is a fighter.

“He’s doing great, but he’s still got a long road ahead of him,” Gibbons’ son, Jeremiah, said.

To get Gibbons down that road, the folks at CrossFit Catonsville, the CrossFit gym his son Jeremiah attends, held a Hero’s Workout collecting donations to help with medical expenses.

“We’re so grateful that everyone came out, and we’re excited to work out, we’re pumped,” Gibbons’ daughter, Taylor, said.

It was a workout that CrossFit Catonsville gym owner Chris Franey said not only benefits Gibbons, but was inspired by him.

“He liked pullups in there,” Franey said “So we got pullups in there. Running, every four minutes you’ve got to run. So we talked to Jeremiah and he talked to his dad about some of the things that he liked to do and thread them in there as well.”

If you couldn’t make it to the workout but you’re still looking to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe page.