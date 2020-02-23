Capitals Snap Skid, Beat Penguins To Vault Into First PlaceFacing another deficit and the prospect of their losing streak dragging on, Capitals players returned to the locker room at the second intermission with some things to say.

Navy Football Mourns Loss Of Offensive Guard David Forney, Midshipman Who Died On Campus ThursdayThe U.S. Naval Academy is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Coppin State Closes With 12-0 Run To Top Delaware StateKamar McKnight scored 23 points and Brendan Medley-Bacon had a double-double and Coppin State used a late run for a 98-86 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

Blount Lifts NC Central Over Md.-Eastern Shore 74-55Jibri Blount had 28 points and 18 rebounds as NC Central stretched its home win streak to nine games, getting past Maryland Eastern Shore 74-55 on Saturday.