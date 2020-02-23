



Got a hankering for chicken?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable chicken spots in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Connie’s Chicken and Waffles

PHOTO: CONNIE’S CHICKEN & WAFFLES/YELP

Topping the list is Connie’s Chicken and Waffles. Located in Lexington Market at 400 W. Lexington St. in downtown Baltimore, the Southern spot, which offers chicken wings and waffles, is the highest-rated low-priced chicken spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp.

If you’re curious for more, we found these details about Connie’s Chicken and Waffles on Yelp.

“[The menu offers a] choice of seasoned chicken wings or chicken breast tenders, along with original buttermilk, red velvet or cinnamon waffles,” the business notes on Yelp.

2. Chicken Rico

PHOTO: AMY P./YELP

Next up is Highlandtown’s Chicken Rico, situated at 3728 Eastern Ave. With four stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp, the chicken shop and Peruvian and fast food spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper Mel B. wrote, “This place really gives you bang for your buck! For $11, you can get 1/2 chicken and two sides. The fried rice is a must, and the mac is also delissshhhhh!”

3. Choi’s Chicken & Trout

PHOTO: PAUL L./YELP

Cherry Hill’s Choi’s Chicken & Trout, located at 3436 Annapolis Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced traditional American spot, which offers cheesesteaks and chicken wings, 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.

Yelper M B. noted, “Love this place!!! Great selection of menu items prepared quickly and at low cost. Don’t judge a book by its cover; this is a gem in the rough. Plenty of seating, counter service and pleasant music playing in the background.”

4. Glo’s Soul Kitchen

PHOTO: QIONAH B./YELP

Glo’s Soul Kitchen, a Southern spot that offers soul food, chicken wings and more in Glen Oaks, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5656 The Alameda to see for yourself.

Yelper Ariel C. wrote, “Ordered 3 dinners through DoorDash and, even after tip, my total was only about $30! We kept it simple and ordered 3 fried chicken wing dinners, 2 with string beans, 1 with collard greens and all 3 with the mac and cheese.”

