BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the arm in the 4000 block of North Rogers Avenue.
Police were initially called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting around 3:52a.m. Sunday morning.
When officers arrived they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound and she was immediately taken into surgery where she is listed in stable condition.
The investigation of the shooting lead police to determine the victim was in the 4000 block of North Rogers Avenue when the shooting took place and she was transported to the hospital by a citizen.
Police have not identified any suspects or motives in this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
