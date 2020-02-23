Navy Football Mourns Loss Of Offensive Guard David Forney, Midshipman Who Died On Campus ThursdayThe U.S. Naval Academy is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Coppin State Closes With 12-0 Run To Top Delaware StateKamar McKnight scored 23 points and Brendan Medley-Bacon had a double-double and Coppin State used a late run for a 98-86 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

Blount Lifts NC Central Over Md.-Eastern Shore 74-55Jibri Blount had 28 points and 18 rebounds as NC Central stretched its home win streak to nine games, getting past Maryland Eastern Shore 74-55 on Saturday.

Funk Scores 8 Points In OT, Sparks Army Past Navy, 86-75Tommy Funk scored eight of his 32 points in overtime as Army completed its first regular-season sweep of Navy since the 2011-12 season by dominating the extra period to take an 86-75 victory on Saturday afternoon.